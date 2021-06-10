Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.81. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 7,587 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 411,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

