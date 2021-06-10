APENFT Trading 30.7% Lower This Week (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One APENFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $47.21 million and approximately $308.63 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APENFT has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.04 or 0.00843359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00089026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.23 or 0.08446682 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

