APIX (APIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.46 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 62.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.18 or 0.00846170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.79 or 0.08477935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00088948 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

