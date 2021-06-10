Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0039 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $83.38 million and $12.30 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00243839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

