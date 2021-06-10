Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 199,821 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

AAPL opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

