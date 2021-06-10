Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.88

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.88 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 70,203 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

