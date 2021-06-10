Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein Sells 5,047 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Applied Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,105. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $591.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

