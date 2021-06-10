Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein Sells 5,047 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Applied Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,105. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $591.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.16.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
