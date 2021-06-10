Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $4.31 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Aragon has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon coin can now be bought for about $4.31 or 0.00011666 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $170.75 million and approximately $44.25 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.00840414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00089078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.51 or 0.08355639 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

