Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.49. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 1,320,204 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $325.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.93.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

