Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.18). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKDA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.76.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.