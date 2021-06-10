ArcelorMittal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 173,401 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,994% compared to the typical volume of 8,281 call options.

MT opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

