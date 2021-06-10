Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 25,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 57,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39.

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

