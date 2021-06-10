Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to announce sales of $493.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.00 million and the highest is $558.04 million. Ares Management posted sales of $326.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after acquiring an additional 230,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.