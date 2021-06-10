Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1,102.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Management worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $104,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

