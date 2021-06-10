Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cheuvreux

Equities research analysts at Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

