Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cheuvreux began coverage on Argan in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Argan Company Profile
