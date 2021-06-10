Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,733. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

