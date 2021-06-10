Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $39,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $320.96 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.