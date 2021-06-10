Argent Capital Management LLC Has $14.32 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.89.

Shares of BIIB opened at $409.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

