Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $203.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.