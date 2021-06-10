Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $605.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.63. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

