Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Truist boosted their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Medpace stock opened at $170.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.47. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

