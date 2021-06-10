Argent Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.11 Million Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 997,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

