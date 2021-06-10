Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $17,450,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY opened at $54.69 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

