Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $34,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSU opened at $296.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.82. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

