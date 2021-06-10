ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00201236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.30 or 0.01296176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,294.49 or 0.99817463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

