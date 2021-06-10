Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0759 on Top Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $208,552.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00175716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00199412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.01285497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,556.06 or 1.00358426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 77,850,001 coins and its circulating supply is 66,844,630 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

