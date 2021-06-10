Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.39

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 781698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target for the company. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

