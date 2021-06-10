Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $35,733.47 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Arion has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $35,733.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00176303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00200065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.01308041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,181.33 or 0.99827928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,089,963 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

