Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.07

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 685829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.67.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

