ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Volume Tops $1.05 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $34.05 million and $1.05 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00062540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00189897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00202027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.31 or 0.01298760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,291.82 or 1.00210965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,979,029 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

