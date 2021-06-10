Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.00. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 39,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $575.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%. Research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 62.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

