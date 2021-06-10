Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,626 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.49% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $120,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,943 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $92.49 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

