Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $18,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

