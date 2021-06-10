Asana’s (ASAN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

ASAN stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.80. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,142 in the last ninety days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

