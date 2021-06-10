ASD (BTMX) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $319.56 million and approximately $480,458.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00063413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00850537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.37 or 0.08476324 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.