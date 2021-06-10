Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.57% of Ashland Global worth $84,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,128,000 after acquiring an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NYSE ASH opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.29. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

