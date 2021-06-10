Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 514,053 shares.The stock last traded at $92.22 and had previously closed at $93.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

