ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Boosted by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in ASML by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $13.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $695.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $332.80 and a 1-year high of $692.12. The company has a market capitalization of $292.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

