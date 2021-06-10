Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Aspen Technology worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after buying an additional 509,374 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 799,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,360,000 after acquiring an additional 162,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

AZPN stock opened at $138.21 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

