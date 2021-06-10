Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,798.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,656 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

