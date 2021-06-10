Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.85% of Associated Banc worth $288,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,739,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,521,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $7,860,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after purchasing an additional 367,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,656 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

