AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,353 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 968% compared to the typical volume of 314 put options.

ASTS opened at $10.62 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

