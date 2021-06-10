Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Astec Industries worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,713,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $66.55 on Thursday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

