ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Shares Up 0.5%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. 19,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 27,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000.

