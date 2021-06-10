ATB Capital Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$23.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

TSE NOA traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.54. The stock has a market cap of C$483.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.14. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$7.55 and a 52-week high of C$17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.67 per share, with a total value of C$68,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,370. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

