ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $419.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 662% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00451403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.