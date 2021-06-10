Atheios Market Capitalization Hits $75,252.65 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 58% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $75,252.65 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,834.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.50 or 0.06739581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $604.38 or 0.01640800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00449574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00158579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.33 or 0.00731195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.83 or 0.00458355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00371302 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,470,278 coins and its circulating supply is 40,842,262 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

