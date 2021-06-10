Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 343.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

