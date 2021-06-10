Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $16,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

